Uber CEO says company still believes in future of autonomous vehicles

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Wednesday the ride-sharing company still believes in the prospects for autonomous vehicles after a company vehicle was involved in a fatal self-driving crash in Arizona last month.

Khosrowshahi declined to say when the company might resume testing or say what might have gone wrong in the crash that killed a pedestrian. He said the company is cooperating with federal investigators and dealing with the incident “very seriously.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Susan Thomas)