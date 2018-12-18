Uber gets approval from Pennsylvania to resume self-driving testing

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc received approval from Pennsylvania to resume self-driving car testing on public roads this week, state records show.

A company spokeswoman said on Tuesday Uber has not yet resumed testing. In November, Uber said it was seeking permission from Pennsylvania to resume testing more than seven months after a deadly self-driving crash in Arizona. Uber said last month that when it resumed testing it would do so with two employees in the front seat, enable an automatic braking system at all times, and more strictly monitor safety employees. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)