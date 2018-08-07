Uber doubles down on freight business

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is creating a standalone business out of its long-haul trucking business, with plans to double its investment in the unit to drive growth ahead of a much-anticipated initial public offering.

Uber said on Tuesday its separate freight business, which connects long-haul truckers with shippers, will be led by Lior Ron, who left Uber earlier this year.

Ron co-founded a self-driving trucking company Uber acquired in 2016 that became the centerpiece of a high-stakes lawsuit over trade-secrets theft. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by David Gregorio)