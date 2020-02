MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A board member of Italy’s UBI Banca described larger rival Intesa Sanpaolo’s all paper takeover offer as “surprising” on Wednesday and said no consultancy mandates had so far been awarded to advise the bank on the offer.

Asked by reporters whether the bid, announced unexpectedly late on Monday night, was hostile, board member Ferruccio Dardanello said: “Surprising. I think it surprised everyone.” (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; edting by James Mackenzie)