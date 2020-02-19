Financials
February 19, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Intesa bid for UBI does not change Banco BPM plans, CEO says

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s Banco BPM said the bank would press on with its standalone plans after Intesa Sanpaolo’s surprise bid for smaller rival UBI Banca.

“We’re doing a standalone operation, coming out of a major merger and we’ll keep following our way,” BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna told reporters in Milan.

The bank, which had been seen as a potential partner for UBI in the past, is the product of a 2016 merger between mutual banks Banco popolare and Banca popolare di Milano. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

