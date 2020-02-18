UBI Banca board to meet Wednesday on Intesa Sanpaolo bid - source

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s UBI Banca is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the takeover bid tabled by bigger rival Intesa Sanpaolo <ISP.MI, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday Italy’s biggest retail bank said it was ready to offer 1.7 newly issued shares for every UBI share tendered in an effort to create a European-sized player.

A source close to Intesa said on Monday the lender’s move had not been previously agreed but was not hostile.