UBI CEO says authorization process for Intesa bid complex and not a given

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UBI Banca said on Wednesday authorisation of the surprise bid by Intesa Sanpaolo was a complex process and far from a done deal.

Late on Monday Intesa announced an all-paper offer to buy smaller peer UBI and create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank by assets.

“It is important to underline that this operation, for the moment, is merely a proposal which before becoming a project must go through a complex and by no means guaranteed authorisation process by supervisors and approval by shareholders,” Victor Massiah said in a letter to UBI employees.

Massiah said the UBI board and management had no knowledge of the bid.