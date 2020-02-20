Group of Italian UBI shareholders says Intesa offer "unacceptable"

BERGAMO, Italy, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A group of domestic investors in UBI Banca holding in aggregate nearly 18% of the Italian bank’s capital on Thursday said a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo was unacceptable.

“Intesa’s share swap offer, as it was presented, appears hostile, unsolicited, and not consistent with UBI’s underlying values - therefore unacceptable,” the shareholders said in a statement that had been unanimously approved.

The pact, dubbed CAR, groups wealthy families and business owners from the northern provinces of Bergamo and Brescia, where UBI is rooted, as well as some small banking foundations.

For its offer to succeed, Intesa wants investors to tender shares representing at least 66.67% of UBI’s capital, a threshold which it reserves to lower to 50% plus one share.