Italy's banking unions to monitor job fallout of Intesa Sanpaolo takeover bid on UBI

ROME, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking sector unions said on Tuesday Intesa Sanpaolo’s surprise 4.86 billion euro ($5.26 billion) takeover bid for UBI Banca would likely “create value” for both the banks’ shareholders and the country.

The five groups added in a joint statement that the move was unexpected and that they would closely monitor the impact it would have on jobs.

The planned takeover is expected to see 5,000 voluntary layoffs, from a combined workforce at the two banks that totaled 110,000 at the end of 2019.