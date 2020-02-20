CORRECTED-Unipol will pay 300 mln euros to buy Ubi Banca's bancassurance jv in Intesa-CEO

(Corrects amount in headline to million from billion)

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol will spend around 300 million euros ($323.73 million) to buy mid-sized lender Ubi Banca’s bancassurance joint ventures as part of the Intesa/Ubi Banca proposed deal, CEO Carlo Cimbri said on Thursday.

“It’s going to be a marginal investment for us, roughly 300 million euros, far less than the figures that have been reported”, Cimbri told daily Corriere della Sera.

Under Intesa’s proposed 4.9 billion euro bid to takeover Ubi Banca, one of the largest bank takeover offers in Europe in more than a decade, Unipol’s insurance business UnipolSai could buy a series of bancassurance joint ventures from UBI.