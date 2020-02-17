Intesa Sanpaolo launches takeover bid on UBI Banca

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday kicked off a long-awaited consolidation wave among Italian banks with a shock move, launching a surprise takeover bid on smaller rival UBI Banca.

Intesa said it would offer UBI shareholders 17 newly issued shares for every 10 UBI shares tendered to strengthen its position as Italy’s top retail bank managing more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers’ financial assets.

Intesa said it would delist UBI as quickly as possible if the offer succeeded and merge with it, targeting a combined profit of more than 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in 2022. ($1 = 0.9230 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes)