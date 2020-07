MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo has secured UBI shares accounting for just under 43.5% of the target’s capital on the second last day of its takeover bid, bourse data showed on Monday.

Intesa’s 4.1 billion euro ($4.8 billion) paper-and-cash offer to create the euro zone’s seventh-biggest banking group ends on Tuesday.