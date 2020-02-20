Italy's UBI shareholder group does not rule out increasing stake in bank

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders in UBI Banca does not rule out increasing their combined stake in the Italian bank after rejecting as unacceptable a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo, a member of the group said on Thursday.

The group, tied by the so-called CAR shareholder agreement, holds nearly 18% of UBI Banca.

It represents mostly wealthy families and business owners from the northern provinces of Bergamo and Brescia, where UBI is rooted, as well as some small banking foundations.

CAR has said in the past it does not want to cross the 25% threshold which triggers a mandatory buyout offer.

For its 4.9 billion euro ($5.3 billion)offer to succeed, Intesa wants investors to tender shares representing at least 66.67% of UBI’s capital, a threshold which it reserves to lower to 50% plus one share. ($1 = 0.9261 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Valentina Za)