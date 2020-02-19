Italy hopeful on Monte dei Paschi clean-up plan, EU answer expected soon-sources

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is optimistic about the outcome of talks with the European Commission on a plan to rid state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi of most of its problem loans and expects an answer next week, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Italy owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout and must re-privatise it by the end of next year.

To open the way for its exit, the Treasury has been in discussions with the EU Commission for months over a plan to help cut the bank’s problem debts below 5% of total lending and make it more attractive to potential merger partners.

Banks normally shed soured debts below the book value of the loans, which eats into their capital base. But Monte dei Paschi, which has already cut some 30 billion euros in bad debts and still struggles with profitability, can ill afford to burn through its capital reserves further.

Sources have said Italy is seeking a solution that minimises losses for the bank, but EU authorities must ensure the plan complies with EU rules on state aid to banks.

The two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government was confident a compromise could be found and expected a decision by Brussels next week.

A spokeswoman for the Commission said the EU executive was in contact with Italian authorities on the issue.

“We cannot prejudge the timing or outcome of these contacts at this stage,” she said.

Both Italy’s Treasury and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Valentina Za in Milan, additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, editing by James Mackenzie)