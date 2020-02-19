UPDATE 1-Italy hopeful of positive EU answer soon on Monte dei Paschi clean-up plan-sources

* Italy seeking situation to minimise losses

* Any EU plan has to comply with state aid rules

* Italy’s Treasury, Monte de Paschi decline comment (Adds details)

By Stefano Bernabei, Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s government expects a positive outcome next week following talks with the European Commission on a plan to rid state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi of most of its problem loans, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Italy owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout and must re-privatise it next year.

To prepare its exit, Rome has held protracted talks with the Commission on a plan to help cut the bank’s problem debts to below a threshold of 5% of total lending to lure potential merger partners.

Another two sources with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity the Treasury wanted a banking partner for Monte dei Paschi and had snubbed approaches from investment funds that were interested in taking over the bank and then selling it on.

A surprise bid by Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday to take over smaller rival UBI Banca in a share-swap deal has left questions open on who might buy the government’s 68% stake given that as the strongest among second-tier banks, UBI had often been tipped as a potential candidate.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday said a market solution would be found for Monte dei Paschi.

A 5% bad loan ratio, which is below the Italian average and in line with European guidelines, would increase Monte dei Paschi’s appeal as a target.

Banks normally shed soured debts below the book value of the loans, which eats into their capital base. But Monte dei Paschi, which has cut some 30 billion euros in bad debts, but still struggles with profitability, cannot afford to deplete its capital reserves further.

Sources have said Italy is seeking a solution that minimises losses for the bank, but EU authorities must ensure the plan complies with EU rules on state aid to banks.

The first two sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government was confident a compromise could be found and expected a decision by Brussels next week.

A spokeswoman for the Commission said the EU executive was in contact with Italian authorities on the issue.

“We cannot prejudge the timing or outcome of these contacts at this stage,” she said.

Both Italy’s Treasury and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Valentina Za in Milan, additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; editing by James Mackenzie and Barbara Lewis)