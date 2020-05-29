Intesa won't change UBI bid terms, talking to regulator on "MAC" clause - exec to paper

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo won’t improve the terms of its takeover offer for UBI Banca and is discussing with Italy’s market regulator whether or not the pandemic triggered a clause giving the buyer a way out, a top executive was quoted as saying.

Intesa Chief Governance Officer Paolo Grandi said in an interview with Germany daily Boersen Zeitung of which Intesa provided a translation that the bank would not comment publicly on the “material adverse change” (MAC) clause which UBI says has been triggered by the pandemic, rendering the takeover offer ineffective.