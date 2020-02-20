Intesa CEO confident on UBI offer, won't raise price - TV

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The head of Intesa Sanpaolo expressed confidence on Thursday that an unsolicited takeover bid for rival UBI Banca would succeed despite a cautious reception from UBI’s board, and reiterated the price would not be raised.

Speaking to Bloomberg television, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina said the plan B were the bid to fall through was for Intesa to “continue to deliver results.”

Swooping on Italy’s strongest second-tier lender with a 4.9 billion euro ($5.29 billion) all-paper bid, Intesa on Monday said it would offer 1.7 new shares for each UBI share tendered to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank focused on wealth management and insurance.

UBI’s board on Wednesday said it would hire advisers to evaluate the offer, of which it had not been informed, as well as any alternatives. It said it was too early to give any definite response to the offer. ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie)