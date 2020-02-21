Italy has no position on Intesa bid for UBI, confident on MPS talks with EU - minister

MILANO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Italian government has no position on Intesa Sanpaolo’s bid for UBI Banca but is in favour of consolidation of the overall banking sector, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday.

Speaking about negotiations with the EU over a plan to rid Monte dei Paschi of most of its remaining soured debts, the minister said he was confident of reaching a positive outcome and finding a market solution for the future of the state-owned lender. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by James Mackenzie and Jan Harvey)