Italy's BPER Banca buying customers rather than branches in Intesa-UBI deal

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender BPER Banca expects to raise about 800 million euros ($865 million) in a rights issue to buy customers from UBI Banca and Intesa Sanpaolo in a move that will make it the country’s fifth-biggest bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s largest lender, announced a surprise 4.86 billion euro all-paper takeover bid for smaller rival UBI Banca late on Monday.

As part of the deal BPER Banca agreed to buy a business comprising 400-500 branches and 20 billion euros in loans, adding 1.2 million new customers and pushing the regional bank’s total assets above 100 billion euros.

BPER, almost 20% owned by financial group Unipol, had said on Monday that it planned a rights issue of up to 1 billion euros. But in a conference call on Tuesday Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli told analysts he expected the issue to be about 750 million to 800 million euros.

“That would be around 6% accretive for our earning per share in 2021, while a 1 billion euro right issue would be dilutive,” he said.

The acquired branches will mainly be in northern Italy, many in the wealthy Lombardy region that is home to the country’s financial capital, Milan.

“We are buying customers rather than branches,” Vandelli said when asked why the lender was acquiring branches at a time when most competitors were shedding theirs.

BPER Banca, which aims to complete the acquisition in December, said it expects the deal to give the lender an additional net income of 165 million euros.

“There’s room to raise the net profit in these branches,” Vandelli said.

Rothschild advised BPER on the deal.

As part of the Intesa Sanpaolo-UBI deal, Unipol’s insurance business UnipolSai could buy a series of bancassurance joint ventures from UBI. ($1 = 0.9250 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Stephen Jewkes Additional reporting by Valentina Za Editing by David Goodman)