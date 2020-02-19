UPDATE 1-UBI board weighs Intesa bid as Rome welcomes bank consolidation

* Bid triggered surge in Italian banks stocks

* Government approval vital to bid’s success

* Breakingview on banking M+A (Adds background, details)

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister welcomed moves to consolidate the fragmented banking sector following Intesa Sanpaolo’s 4.9 billion euro ($5.3 billion) bid for smaller domestic rival UBI Banca, whose board met on Wednesday to consider the offer.

The bid, one of the largest seen in Europe in more than a decade, triggered a surge in Italian banking stocks on Tuesday fuelled by expectations that much-needed consolidation could help create a core of stronger lenders.

“It is important to see there is a strengthening of the Italian banking sector,” Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in interview with Radio Capital on Wednesday, reassuring the markets the government would support the deal.

UBI Banca has so far made no official reaction to the unexpected offer, which was announced very late on Monday.

Its board was meeting in Milan on Wednesday and was expected to make a statement later.

Intesa Sanpaolo said that while the all-paper offer was not technically a friendly bid as it had not been possible to coordinate with UBI beforehand, it did not regard the approach as hostile and hoped to come to an agreement.

“I have maximum respect for the board of UBI so they will make the evaluations they consider appropriate,” Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gross-Pietro said on Wednesday.

The complex deal, which entails the sale of branches and assets to regional bank BPER Banca for antitrust reasons, was hatched by Intesa CEO Carlo Messina and Mediobanca’s star investment banker Francesco Canzonieri.

If approved, the deal would create the euro zone’s seventh-largest bank by assets, focused on wealth management and insurance and in charge of more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers’ financial assets.

While the move has been seen as a trigger for more M&A deals, it has also thrown the cards in the air as UBI Banca is the strongest among second-tier lenders and had been tipped as a potential buyer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which the state must re-privatise next year.

Talking about Monte dei Paschi, the minister said that for the Tuscan lender “a market solution will be reached within the foreseen time frame”.

Monte dei Paschi shares rose sharply on Wednesday and were trading 5% higher by 1100 GMT against a flat Italian banking index.