Italy's Ubi Banca Q1 net profit drops 30 pct, revenues steady

MILANO, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth biggest bank UBI Banca posted better than expected revenues and a slightly higher net interest income in the first quarter of the year, it said on Wednesday.

Net profit fell 30 percent from a year ago to 82.2 million euros, compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 62 million euros.

Net interest income - a measure of how much money a bank makes from its core retail business - was up 1.8 percent from a year earlier, while revenues were roughly steady at 920.6 million euros, compared with a consensus forecast of 895 million euros.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 11.47 percent at the end of March compared with 11.34 percent at the end of 2018.