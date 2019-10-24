Ubisoft cuts annual profit targets

Oct 24 (Reuters) - France’s game maker Ubisoft cut its annual operating profits targets on Thursday due to weak revenues expected from its recently published flagship game Ghost Recon Breakpoint and expected publishing delays for other games.

The company now sees non-IFRS operating income to come in between 20 million euros and 50 million euros ($22.2 million-$55.5 million).

“These adjustments reflect a sharp downward revision in the revenues expected from Ghost Recon Breakpoint and, to a lesser extent, The Division 2,” Ubisoft in the statement. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk )