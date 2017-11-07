REFILE-Ubisoft's games sales beat its own target

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - French video games maker Ubisoft said on Tuesday it had beaten its own estimates for sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 and was confident about results for the current quarter, thanks to the strong performance of its recently released games.

The group’s second-quarter sales rose 85.8 percent to 264.2 million euros ($306 million), Ubisoft said in a statement, beating its own target set in July of about 190 million euros.

The growth in revenue was driven mainly by the recently released game for Nintendo’s Switch console, “Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle” as well as the company’s well-known franchises “Rainbow Six Siege”, “Ghost Recon Wildlands” and “For Honor”. ($1 = 0.8647 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)