Ubisoft Q2 results beat own expectations thanks to "player engagement"

Oct 30 (Reuters) - French video games group Ubisoft reported second-quarter sales and bookings well ahead of their own expectations helped by a “steady rise in player engagement”.

Ubisoft’s second-quarter sales came in at 367.1 million euros ($417.21 million) compared to its target of between 345 million euros and 355 million euros.

Chief Executive Yves Guillemot said he is confident in the company’s ability to deliver growth over the long term. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Adrian Croft)