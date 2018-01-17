UPDATE 1-Britain's Informa agrees to buy events organiser UBM for 4 bln pounds

(Adds value of deal, quote)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Informa agreed on Wednesday to buy events organiser UBM for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) in cash and stock to create a leading business information and events group.

UBM shareholders would receive 1.083 Informa shares for each UBM share and 163 pence in cash, valuing the offer at 964 pence a share, based on the closing price on Jan. 15, about a 30 percent premium, the companies said.

Shares in UBM jumped 15 percent to 901.5 pence, while Informa fell 5 percent to 709 pence in early deals.

Combining the two companies, which were in talks about a deal a decade ago, will create a 8 billion pound group with greater international reach and specialisation in a greater number of industrial sectors.

“It is clear that the B2B Market is moving to Operating Scale and Industry Specialisation,” Informa’s Chief Executive Stephen A. Carter said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the B2B Market is moving to Operating Scale and Industry Specialisation," Informa's Chief Executive Stephen A. Carter said on Wednesday.

"The Combined Group will have the reach and market capabilities to take full advantage of these trends." ($1 = 0.7264 pounds)