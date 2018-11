Nov 6 (Reuters) - UBS Asset Management’s real estate and private markets (REPM) business on Tuesday named Patrick Cunningham as head of infrastructure business development across the Americas.

Cunningham, who was most recently a partner at McCarvill Capital Partners, will be based in New York.

UBS also appointed Viktor Kozel, who joins from Deutsche Bank, as portfolio manager to REPM’s infrastructure debt team in London. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)