March 22, 2018 / 9:33 AM / in 11 hours

UBS CEO says to expect "more of the same" performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - The financial sector still faces similar challenges to previous years, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference on Thursday.

“There has been a very euphoric start to the year,” Ermotti said at the conference in London, declining to give any guidance about the Swiss bank’s first quarter business.

“The rest, as I said before, is more of the same as we have seen in the last few years.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

