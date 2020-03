ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - UBS Group is maintaining its previously announced dividend for 2019, the Swiss bank said on Monday, adding shareholders will not be able to physically participate in its April 29 annual general meeting due to the coronavirus. The bank plans an ordinary dividend of $0.73 in cash per share. Voting rights at the AGM can only be exercised through the independent proxy, it said. (Reporting by John Miller)