UBS had no choice but to take French tax case to court - Weber

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group had to battle in court French charges that it helped wealthy clients dodge taxes because it was unable to strike a reasonable settlement, Chairman Axel Weber told shareholders on Thursday.

“In the past, we were able to resolve legal cases quickly and on acceptable terms, including by reaching settlements. In the case of France, unfortunately, there was no acceptable way to settle out of court. Therefore, also in the interests of our shareholders, we had no choice but to go to court,” he said.

A French court in February found UBS guilty of illegally soliciting clients and laundering the proceeds of tax evasion, ordering it to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.05 billion) in penalties. UBS denies the charges and is appealing against the ruling it has called “incomprehensible”, but the case could prompt shareholders to withhold formal approval of the actions of the board and top management.