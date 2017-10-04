UBS's Weber sees additional jobs coming through new opportunities

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Axel Weber sees the Swiss bank adding jobs in the coming years by expanding into new opportunities, after Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti suggested the lender could shed up to 30 percent of its workforce through technological advances.

“I think what Sergio tried to say is, don’t expect, if you’ve been in a banking environment for 10 years, that in 10 years you still will be doing the same job or you will be doing the job you’re doing now in the same way,” Weber said on Wednesday at a conference organised by the Swiss Finance Institute in Zurich. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)