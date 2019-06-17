China Railway Construction says won't work with UBS on dollar-bond sale

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) has decided not to cooperate with UBS for a planned dollar-bond sale, a spokesman at the Chinese infrastructure giant told Reuters on Monday.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that CRCC decided against hiring UBS as a joint global coordinator on the bond sale after remarks about pigs by an economist at the Swiss bank last week sparked a public outcry in China, citing people familiar with the matter.