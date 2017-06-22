Citi hires UBS banker as China head of corporate, investment banking - memo

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Guorong, who will start his new role at Citi in September, most recently served as head of China investment banking and vice-chairman of Asia investment banking at UBS, according to the memo sent to staff at the U.S.-bank.

A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. A UBS spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu, Yan Jiang and Sumeet Chatterjee)