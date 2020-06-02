UBS appeals hearing in French tax case set for March 2021

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - UBS’s appeal of a 4.5 billion euro ($4.89 billion) French tax case penalty will start on March 8, 2021, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday, after coronavirus lockdowns postponed the hearing previously set to begin in June.

“We take note of the new trial date of March 8, 2021, which will provide us with the opportunity to present our case based on the facts and the applicable law,” the bank said in a statement. The bank disputes the charges and denies wrongdoing. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)