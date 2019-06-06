UBS CEO says Q2 investment bank performance in line with industry

ZURICH, June 6 (Reuters) - UBS’s investment bank has performed in line with the industry so far this year, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at a conference on Thursday.

“The performance in Q2 and Q1 of our investment bank was not dissimilar to the rest of the industry, and in that sense of course, it is also a reflection of our strategic goals and our capabilities,” Ermotti said at the Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference. “We are highly skewed towards Europe and Asia and less so (towards) the US.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)