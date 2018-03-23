MOVES-UBS names Kendall interim head for CCS Americas after Reece exit

March 22 (Reuters) - The head of corporate client solutions for the Americas at UBS Group AG, Joe Reece, is leaving the Swiss lender after just four months in the role, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the bank.

UBS has appointed Sam Kendall to replace Reece on an interim basis, according to an internal memo sent to staff by investment bank head Andrea Orcel, which was seen by Reuters.

Reece was appointed to the corporate client solutions (CCS) role at UBS in November, having previously served as the bank’s executive vice chairman of investment banking since February 2017.

He is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the memo said without elaborating.

Kendall, a 22-year veteran of UBS, was most recently global head of equity capital markets and has led corporate client solutions in the Asia Pacific in recent years, the memo said.

Corporate client solutions (CCS) advises companies in areas such as mergers and acquisitions and capital market placements.