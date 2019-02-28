MOVES-UBS hires consumer banker Romitha Mally from Greenhill

Feb 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has hired consumer and retail banker Romitha Mally as a vice chairman for investment banking, according to an internal memo sent out on Thursday.

Mally, who is based in New York, was most recently managing director and head of consumer corporate advisory for North America at Greenhill & Co, the note said. Prior to that, she was a managing director at JPMorgan in their Consumer and Retail Group.

A UBS spokeswoman on Thursday confirmed the contents of the memo.

Mally was one of the JP Morgan bankers behind Dollar Shave Club’s sale to Procter & Gamble and, more recently, eco-friendly detergent company The Laundress’ sale to Unilever, according to reports.

Mally brings more than 22 years of investment banking and research experience to her new role at UBS, the note said. (Reporting by Harry Brumpton; Editing by Sandra Maler)