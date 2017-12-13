FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS hires Merrill's Cormier to head up TMT equity capital markets -memo
December 13, 2017 / 4:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-UBS hires Merrill's Cormier to head up TMT equity capital markets -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has hired Chris Cormier to head up its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) equity capital markets business in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“Chris will join UBS in March 2018 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), where he has held a similar position since 2015,” read the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a UBS spokesman.

Cormier also worked at Deutsche Bank for 10 years where he headed up its Americas technology equity capital markets business, UBS said in the memo. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

