MOVES-UBS poaches three Nomura bankers for China research roles - memo

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - UBS has poached three bankers from Nomura’s China research team, including Wendy Liu, who worked as head of Greater China equity strategist and China equity research at the Japanese bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Liu, who worked with Nomura for six years, has been named as head of China equity strategy at the Swiss bank, said the UBS memo issued to staff on Tuesday.

UBS has also hired Erin Zhang and Pulan Li from Nomura, and they will join Liu’s China equity strategy team in the coming weeks, according to the memo.

A spokesman for UBS in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)