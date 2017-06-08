FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UBS expects 3-3.5 bln Sfr outflows from euro client charge - CFO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

UBS expects 3-3.5 bln Sfr outflows from euro client charge - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - UBS expects to see 3-3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.10-3.62 billion) of net outflows from charging wealthy clients holding money in euros, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said on Thursday.

"Clients that have large concentrations of euro deposits are economic loss-makers for us. We are pricing all of our wealth management euro deposit-holders, that will result in 3-3.5 billion of net outflows," Gardner said while speaking at the Goldman Sachs European financials conference.

"Those net outflows will be accretive to the business overall, but might show up as an impairment to net new money."

The world's biggest wealth manager said in March it would in May begin imposing a 0.6 percent penalty charge on accounts with more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in response to the European Central Bank's ultra-low rates.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

$1 = 0.9668 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.