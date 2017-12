ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Veteran German banker Martin Blessing will replace Juerg Zeltner as the head of UBS’s market-leading wealth management business next year, Switzerland’s biggest bank said on Thursday.

Blessing, former head of Germany’s Commerzbank, has run UBS’s Swiss business since September 2016. Zeltner, who has worked for UBS for more than three decades, will retire in 2018, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)