ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UBS wealth management co-head Iqbal Khan is “absolutely convinced” the bank’s flagship business can reach its goal of 10-15% pre-tax profit growth in the unit, he said at a conference in Zurich on Wednesday.

Khan, who joined Switzerland’s biggest bank in October, said his first four months in the job had convinced him the unit’s mid-term ambition — which UBS reiterated in January — could be reached. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)