LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS’s head of France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland is leaving the bank to join rival Citigroup, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Gregoire Haemmerle joined UBS in 2015 from JPMorgan, where he spent 19 years.

UBS declined to comment. Citigroup could not immediately be reached for comment.