MOVES-UBS hires Rose from Deutsche Bank to help lead Americas M&A -memo

June 29 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has hired Jeff Rose from Deutsche Bank AG to be co-head of Americas M&A, one week after Larry Grafstein left the job for Royal Bank of Canada, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Rose will join UBS in August in New York and work alongside Marc-Anthony Hourihan, its other co-head of America’s M&A, in driving its advisory business, the memo said.

A UBS spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.

Rose was previously global co-head of consumer retail and services at Deutsche Bank.

Before Deutsche Bank, Rose spent 17 years at Bank of America Corp. He has lead transactions across sectors including food and beverage, consumer products, retail and business services, it said.

UBS has been building out its investment banking business in recent months, hiring 10 new managing directors since the beginning of the year across sectors including industrials, restructuring, specialty finance, and technology.

UBS recently hired Brian Fischbein from Citigroup Inc to be a managing director on its media and telecom team.

It also hired Solon Kentas, also previously at Deutsche Bank, to cover consumer and retail M&A. Kentas will start in July.

Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank fired 300 U.S.-based investment bankers as part of a broader overhaul of the global unit, Reuters previously reported. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell Editing by Bill Trott)