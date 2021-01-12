UBS hires StanChart's Granger as head of Southeast Asia M&A - sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Standard Chartered banker Axel Granger as its Southeast head of M&A and financial sponsors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Granger will join UBS in March and report to Nicolo Magni, head of global banking for Southeast Asia and India, the people said.

UBS confirmed the appointment.

Granger has been a managing director at Standard Chartered’s M&A division since 2017 and previously worked at investment bank Evercore, Bank of America and UBS. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)