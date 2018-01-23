FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 2:29 PM / in 2 hours

MOVES-Novakovic to head UBS wealth management in EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Christine Novakovic has been named head of UBS wealth management in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the bank said, replacing Paul Raphael, who was in charge of Europe and emerging markets.

A spokeswoman confirmed a report by finews that Raphael was leaving his job at UBS, which on Monday announced it was merging its global and Americas wealth management businesses.

Novakovic has most recently headed UBS’s investment banking and corporate customers business in Switzerland.

Sylvia Coutinho is taking on the new role as UBS head of Wealth Management Latin America. She is now chairman of UBS Brazil.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.