Financials
April 24, 2019 / 3:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-UBS veteran Pinto-Leite to retire

Aaron Weinman, Loan Pricing Corporation

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (LPC) - UBS’ global co-head of leveraged finance Francisco Pinto-Leite is planning to retire at the end of this year after approximately 17 years with the Swiss investment bank, according to a source familiar with the move.

Pinto-Leite’s departure comes as UBS plans to merge its debt capital markets and leveraged capital markets businesses into a single global entity, LPC, a unit of Refinitiv, reported last week.

The new group, dubbed leveraged debt capital markets (LDCM), will be led in the Americas by Pinto-Leite’s co-head of leveraged finance Brendan Dillon.

Brendan Connolly will lead the LDCM group globally.

Pinto-Leite joined UBS in 2002. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman; Editing By Michelle Sierra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below