MOVES-UBS veteran Pinto-Leite to retire

NEW YORK, April 24 (LPC) - UBS’ global co-head of leveraged finance Francisco Pinto-Leite is planning to retire at the end of this year after approximately 17 years with the Swiss investment bank, according to a source familiar with the move.

Pinto-Leite’s departure comes as UBS plans to merge its debt capital markets and leveraged capital markets businesses into a single global entity, LPC, a unit of Refinitiv, reported last week.

The new group, dubbed leveraged debt capital markets (LDCM), will be led in the Americas by Pinto-Leite’s co-head of leveraged finance Brendan Dillon.

Brendan Connolly will lead the LDCM group globally.

Pinto-Leite joined UBS in 2002. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman; Editing By Michelle Sierra)