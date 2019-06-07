UBS appoints Regis Turrini head of French investment banking

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has appointed Regis Turrini, the former CEO of French state holding company APE, as head of its French investment banking business, according to an internal UBS note seen by Reuters.

Turrini will start as head of Corporate Client Solutions on July 1 and is expected to help UBS increase its market share in France.

A graduate of France’s elite Sciences Po and ENA schools, Turrini was an M&A lawyer in the early nineties and was head of mergers and acquisitions at media group Vivendi before becoming APE chief for a year in 2014-15.

After leaving APE, he became head of the French Telecoms Federation, then worked for telecommunication groups SFR and Altice and joined audit and consulting firm Deloitte in 2018. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)