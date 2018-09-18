FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects class status in lawsuit over UBS Puerto Rico bonds

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has denied class status for a 2015 lawsuit accusing Swiss financial giant UBS of breaching client agreements by putting investors in funds with risky Puerto Rico bonds, wiping out many individuals’ life savings.

The lawsuit alleged that a UBS subsidiary in Puerto Rico sold the funds without looking into whether they were suitable investments, as required by the company’s client agreements. The funds lost billions of dollars, or more than half their value, as Puerto Rico’s fiscal troubles worsened in 2013 and 2014, the lawsuit alleged.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xntyiN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
