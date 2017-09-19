FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UC Davis, strawberry breeders reach $2.5 mln settlement
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2017 / 12:37 AM / a month ago

UC Davis, strawberry breeders reach $2.5 mln settlement

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Two retired leaders of the strawberry breeding program at the University of California, Davis will forgo $2.5 million in royalty payments under a settlement agreement filed Friday, four months after a jury found the men had breached their employment contracts and willfully infringed the school’s patents by forming a private company.

Under the settlement agreement filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, the money will be withheld from royalties that Douglas Shaw and Kirk Larson are entitled to receive on 24 cultivars the men developed, patented and assigned to UC Davis between 1986 and 2014. The school’s breeding program, which started in 1945, is responsible for about half of California’s $2.5 billion strawberry business.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f6hhWb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.