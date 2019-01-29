CORRECTED-Ireland's UDG Healthcare expects rise in FY profit after Q1 growth

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Ireland’s UDG, not Britain’s)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ireland-based UDG Healthcare Plc said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profit was higher than a year earlier, boosted by gains from its recent acquisitions and growth across its businesses.

The company, which provides outsourced sales and marketing, drug distribution and packaging services to healthcare companies, forecast its full-year adjusted profit-per-share to be 4 percent to 6 percent higher compared with 45.9 cents in 2018.

All estimates are on a constant currency basis, the company said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)